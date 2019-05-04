Horsetalk.co.nz

Badminton dressage leader Oliver Townend celebrates on Cillnabradden Evo after posting a score of 19.7.
Focus Latest News 

Badminton Horse Trials in pictures: Ollie holds top two after dressage

Badminton dressage leader Oliver Townend celebrates on Cillnabradden Evo after posting a score of 19.7. © Mike Bain

Oliver Townend strengthened his claims to this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton trophy when he pulled off an exceptional dressage test on Friday afternoon on his second ride, Ballaghmor Class, to leave him in first and second places at the end of the first phase.

His 2017 Burghley winner couldn’t quite catch his stablemate, Cillnabradden Evo, who still leads on a score of 19.7, but a mark of 21.1 was still an impressive achievement under great pressure.

No other rider has been in this position in Badminton’s history and only one rider – Ian Stark – has ever finished first and second. But it would be a brave man to bet against the on-form Townend to match this feat.

Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class.
Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class. © Mike Bain

Tom McEwen has been nudged down into third place with Toledo De Kerser. They lie on a score of 24.7 going into the cross-country phase.

Piggy French and Vanir Kamira slip one place to fourth.

The other notable performance in Friday afternoon’s session came from Pippa Funnell and five-star first-timer Billy Walk On, who squeezed into the top five with an expressive performance that left them on a score of 26.5.

» Full results after dressage

Kristina Cook (GBR) and Billy The Red.
Kristina Cook (GBR) and Billy The Red. © Mike Bain
Michael Owen (GBR) and Bradeley Law.
Michael Owen (GBR) and Bradeley Law. © Steph Freeman
Nicholas Lucey (GBR) and Proud Courage.
Nicholas Lucey (GBR) and Proud Courage. © Steph Freeman
Tim Price (NZL) and Ringwood Sky Boy.
Tim Price (NZL) and Ringwood Sky Boy. © Steph Freeman
Tom Crisp (GBR) and Liberty and Glory.
Tom Crisp (GBR) and Liberty and Glory. © Steph Freeman
Tom Rowland (GBR) and Possible Mission.
Tom Rowland (GBR) and Possible Mission. © Mike Bain
William Fox-Pitt (GBR) and Oratorio.
William Fox-Pitt (GBR) and Oratorio. © Mike Bain
Pippa Funnell (GBR) and Billy Walk On.
Pippa Funnell (GBR) and Billy Walk On. © Steph Freeman
Izzy Taylor (GBR) and Springpower.
Izzy Taylor (GBR) and Springpower. © Mike Bain
