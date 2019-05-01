Jonty Evans heads back to Tatts Horse Trials, a year after bad fall

Spread the word











Eventing rider Jonty Evans is to make a return to Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair, a year after a major cross-country fall.

The fall Evans suffered left the eventing fraternity in a state of shock and Evans was unconscious for several weeks.

He was riding Cooley Rorkes Drift in the CIC3* at the Tattersalls Horse Trials in Ireland on June 3, when the horse reportedly hit a flagpole coming out of the brush at the second element of a water complex. The combination went sideways, with Evans landing on the right side of his head and shoulder.

Despite the fall, Tattersalls holds many good memories for Evans.

“I’m coming to Tattersalls because it’s one of my favourite events of the year, I feel really at home there. I actually only have good memories of last year because my horses had all gone really well and I had my son Charlie was with me, so until I actually had the accident I had a great time. I don’t remember anything after it happened!” he said.

“Most of all I’m looking forward to seeing the people who helped me; the stall holders, the officials, the riders and the organisers were absolutely great and continue to be really supportive. I will be having a good look round the trade stands, the fair rides, definitely walking the cross-country courses and have signed myself up for commentary of the Live Streaming. I can’t wait!”

Competition at Tattersalls runs over five days from May 29 to Sunday, June 2, with eight competitions and more than 350 competitors from 12 nations. Those expected to start include recent Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event winner and World number one Oliver Townend, World No.3 Tim Price, Zara Tindall and William Fox-Pitt.