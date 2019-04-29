Riders on the run: Hickstead’s #10forTim in memory of Tim Stockdale

Spread the word











A charity run to raise money for the Tim Stockdale Foundation is to take place on the Saturday night of the Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July.

#10forTim will see teams of up to 10 people take part in a relay run on the perimeter road around the Longines International Arena on July 27. Each lap is half a mile long, and here will be prizes for the team that crosses the finish line in first place. However, runners are welcome to sprint, run or amble round at their own speed.

There will also be additional prizes for the team that raises the most money for the charity – each team of 10 must guarantee to raise a minimum of £2500 in total in order to take part.

Tim Stockdale was one of the best-known faces in showjumping, having represented Britain at the Olympic Games as well as being a regular on championship and Nations Cup teams. He had many great moments during his showjumping career, but one of his proudest was winning the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup at Hickstead in 2010, riding Fresh Direct Kalico Bay. Tim was a superb ambassador for his sport, not just as a rider but also as a respected trainer and broadcaster.

Sadly, Tim died last November aged 54, just a month after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. It was a huge loss to the showjumping world, but his remarkable legacy is living on through the Tim Stockdale Foundation, which was set up to help support causes that were close to Tim’s heart.

The Bunn family, with the support of Tim’s wife Laura and their sons Joe and Mark, are inviting as many people as possible to take part in the race or to come along to cheer on the runners. A team from the All England Jumping Course will be pitting their skills (or lack thereof) against well-known faces from the horse world, including Shane and Trevor Breen, William and Pippa Funnell, Philip Judge, and commentators Steven Wilde and Nick Brooks-Ward.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup always attracts many of the best riders in the world, and many are expected to pay tribute to their late colleague by taking part in the race.

“And if you’re an equestrian fan who has dreamed of competing against – or even better, possibly beating – your favourite riders, then now is your chance,” said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn.

If you have a team of 10 ready to run, and can guarantee to pledge the £2500 charity donation, contact Lizzie Bunn on lizzie@hickstead.co.uk to apply.

To sponsor the Hickstead team, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamhickstead.