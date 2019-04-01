Role of Veterinary Specialists in spotlight

Spread the word











Who do you call when your horse needs a specialist? The next step in the treatment chain, when more expertise is needed, is likely to be a Veterinary Specialist.

A Veterinary Specialist is the equivalent of a Consultant in human medicine, and like their human medical counterparts, have completed lengthy post-graduate training programmes to gain qualifications at the highest professional level.

Their services are accessed in the same way, with the patient being referred via the primary vet, says educational charity, the British College of Veterinary Specialists (BCVSp). It has launched a new website, to help explain what Veterinary Specialists are and how they may be able to help horse owners and other animal owners.

There are more than 30 different types of Veterinary Specialist, with the extra knowledge and experience to provide the animal with routine or emergency health care in times of need. Specialty areas range from companion animals to farm and exotic animals.

The new website fulfils the BCVSp’s primary aim of advancing the education of the public and the wellbeing of animals through the development, understanding and application of Veterinary Specialist care.

“While most happy healthy animals will never need Specialist veterinary care, if they do we want their owners to know that we are here to help,” said BCVSp Trustee Celia Marr.

“There are many hundreds of Specialists working at the forefront of veterinary care and also those working in research, pathology and academia, helping to advance animal health and welfare, every day. We believe our new website should help to spread the word and make referral more understandable and accessible.”

The site allows animal owners to search for a Specialist by location and by veterinary speciality. It also has some patient case studies following the referral, treatment journeys and outcomes of animals that have benefited from specialist care.