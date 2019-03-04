Dr Seuss’s unreleased horse manuscript to be published

Spread the word











It’s true, it’s true, I’m telling you, a new Dr Seuss book will hit bookstores later this year – and it has a horse theme.

The manuscript of Dr Seuss’s Horse Museum was discovered in the late author’s home in La Jolla, California, 21 years after his death.

Taking inspiration from Dr Seuss’s original sketches, acclaimed illustrator Andrew Joyner has completed the unfinished artwork to accompany Dr Seuss’s original text. The artwork is said to be both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.

The book will be published by Random House Children’s Books on September 3 this year, with a first print run of 250,000 copies planned.

Dr Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Seuss Geisel, died at the aged of 87 in 1991. He wrote some iconic children’s titles, which still entertain youngsters to this day. They include The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The manuscript for Dr Seuss’s Horse Museum was found alongside the manuscript for What Pet Should I Get?, which reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2015.

Dr Seuss’s Horse Musuem is said to be a celebration of art and how we all see the world in different ways.

Young readers will join an affable horse as he takes a group of students on a guided tour of an art museum.

Joyner’s whimsical illustrations are combined throughout with full-color photographic reproductions of famous horse artworks by Pablo Picasso, George Stubbs, Rosa Bonheur, Alexander Calder, Jacob Lawrence, Deborah Butterfield, Franz Marc, Jackson Pollock, and many others.

Cameo appearances by classic Dr Seuss characters – among them the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and Horton the Elephant – are said to make Dr Seuss’s Horse Museum a playful picture book that is totally unique.

Dr Seuss’s former art director, Cathy Goldsmith, who is now president and publisher of Beginner Books, is overseeing the process of preparing the book for publication.

Goldsmith is the one remaining publishing executive at Random House to have worked directly with Geisel during his lifetime, including spending time with him in La Jolla when he was finishing Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

“I remember fondly the days when Ted would come to Random House to hand-deliver his latest work, which included reading aloud to staff gathered in a conference room,” Goldsmith says.

“Poring over the manuscript and Ted’s original sketches for Dr Seuss’s Horse Museum brought me right back to those days, and I continue to be so honored to bring his brilliant work to today’s young readers.”

A publisher’s note at the end of the book will discuss the discovery of the manuscript and sketches, Dr Seuss’s fascination with modern art, the process of creating the book with Joyner, and information about each of the artists and art reproductions in the book.

“We’re so excited to have Dr Seuss’s Horse Musuem to share with readers, and to give them an inside look at how Ted thought about art, and how he viewed the world — which was with a creative eye, and a passionate belief in imagination,” says Susan Brandt, who is president of Dr Seuss Enterprises.

“This new book will not only entertain as only Dr Seuss can, but is sure to inspire conversations about the countless ways we each view the world around us.

“We happily expect that many children will be asking, ‘What do you see?’ after sitting with this latest creation by Dr Seuss.”

Dr Seuss was a man of many talents, and was a painter and artist himself. His books taught generations of children not only to learn to love to read, but also to think about the multitudes of possibilities for how we understand the world and people around us.

Artists and non-artists alike will appreciate the timeless theme in this latest book that there is no one right way to interpret the beauty we encounter every day.