New international group for horse sport’s top-level grooms

A new organisation has been launched to support horse sport grooms who work at international level competitions.

The International Competition Grooms Group (ICGG) has representatives from each international circuit, and will give the opportunity for members to share their concerns and opinions.

International representatives will work with the British Grooms Association (BGA) to collate, represent and feedback to governing bodies, organising committees and competition organisers, giving a united voice at this elite level.

In addition the ICGG will also offer support to less experienced competition grooms and give them a representative from their sport, who they can contact to get practical advice and support.

The group was created after the FEI set up a grooms working group in 2017. The ICGG will “give a stronger voice to these incredibly dedicated members of our community”, said FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

“We hope this new international organisation will be fully representative of this important group of people and will enable us to have an even better communication channel direct with the grooms. We look forward to a close collaboration with the ICGG.”

Representatives on the ICGG include British Grooms Association ambassador Alan Davies, head travelling groom to Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester; Heidi Troniseck (dressage; Richard Davison); Daniel Tarpey (showjumping; Harry Charles); Zoe Herbert (showjumping; William Funnell); Sara Shears (freelance); and eventing grooms Jess Errington (Harry Meade) and Debbie Carpenter (freelance).

Davies said: “I am extremely proud to be an ambassador for the BGA. It is informative and supportive on many levels and always striving to improve all aspects of our lives as grooms. The new International Competition Grooms Group adds another dimension, giving even more support for those of us facing the challenges of travelling the world.”

Membership of the ICGG is open to those who groom at international level competitions as part of their job.