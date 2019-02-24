Award recognises bridle maker’s dedication to equine performance

Spread the word











Renowned bridle designer William Micklem has received a prestigious award for his “unswerving dedication to the welfare and performance of the ridden horse”.

Micklem was presented with the inaugural Saddle Research Trust Ambassador award by the trust for his achievements in his career as a trainer, rider and in product development.

He impressed the Trustees with his kindness and compassion for the horse, “apparent in his contributions to the Equitopia films produced last year, among them Overcoming the 5 main areas of pain caused by the bridle.

Accepting the award following the trust’s Gala Awards late last year, he said: “The wonderful truth about the Saddle Research Trust is that they are not concerned with exercises in semantics or marketing speak.

“What they are doing is substantial; it is research looking for real improvements in the way we work with horses. Everyone here today has a part to play in this challenge as we come together to seek carefully how we can do things better, which is groundbreaking. The exciting truth is that if we together seek carefully we can come up with answers, new ideas, better ways forward, new contacts and new partnerships. This is the immense value of the SRT, which facilitates this process.”

Micklem also headed the trust’s Saddlery/Equipment award for his Micklem Bridle, a unique bridle that is complementary to the shape and physiology of a horse’s skull, and avoids potential pressure points that can be found on traditional bridles.