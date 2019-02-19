Will there be a WEG 2022? FEI to keep close eye on world champs bids

Spread the word











Horse sport’s world governing body has acknowledged that because of the globalisation of equestrian sport there are few countries with the ability to host a World Equestrian Games championships in all disciplines.

Following last year’s WEG in the USA which was beset with issues, the FEI will work closely with those bidding to host championships in 2022 in order to create “a unified vision and establish an achievable set of goals” to work towards.

When it opened the bidding process late last year for individual world championships for 2022, the FEI said preference would be given to multi-discipline bids. FEI President Ingmar De Vos stressed at the time that it did not necessarily mean the end of the FEI World Equestrian Games concept.

“The new bid process allows for the sustainable and cost-effective use of existing equestrian sports facilities and for the FEI to partner with National Federations that may have hesitated in putting forward multi-discipline bids in the past.

“The door is now open for these Federations to consider submitting an expression of interest for an individual world championship in the discipline of their choice,” the FEI President said.

Submissions close on February 28, and De Vos said that so far, the level of interest and the quality of submissions had been high.

“We are confident that we will have an interesting pool of candidates to choose from when the allocations are made later this year,” he said.

In a key change to the bid process, the FEI will host an interactive workshop at the end of March in Lausanne for all National Federations and Organising Committees that submit an expression of interest in the 2022 World Championships.

“This interactive workshop is a key factor in ensuring that we adequately convey the structure, opportunities and minimum requirements of hosting the FEI World Championships 2022. By working more closely with the National Federations and Organising Committees from the very start of the process, we can ensure a unified vision and establish an achievable set of goals to work towards,” De Vos said.

All bids will be fully evaluated over the Spring/Summer of 2019, and the allocations will be made at the FEI General Assembly in Moscow, Russia.

There are more than 4000 FEI events organised world-wide annually across the seven disciplines of Jumping, Dressage and Para-Dressage, Eventing, Endurance, Driving and Para-Driving, Vaulting and Reining, with world championships in the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines held every four years and every second year for non-Olympic disciplines.