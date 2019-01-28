Brexit and the horse world: Uncertain times for equestrian sport

Spread the word











Britain’s lead equestrian sport body has been working with several authorities to determine the impact of Brexit should the UK leave the European Union with no deal.

Although the outcomes of Parliamentary negotiations surrounding Brexit remain uncertain, the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has been working closely with racing and veterinary bodies, as well as the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency to understand the implications for horse owners when the UK leaves the EU on March 29, 2019.

“The terms of the UK’s departure from the EU have not yet been confirmed but, given the serious implications for equestrian sport, we have been working closely with the relevant authorities,” said BEF Chief Executive Nick Fellows.

“As soon as the situation becomes clearer the BEF will inform its members so that horse owners will be aware of actions they may need to take.”

The chief concern for horse owners will be transportation, and the focus of discussion has been on the following areas:

All horses leaving the UK to enter the EU will need a new type of Export Health Certificate (EHC) which would require blood tests signed off by an Official Veterinarian (OV) to confirm it is free from disease. EHCs would last 10 days and would accompany the horse and its horse passport. Requirements for movements to the rest of the world remain largely unchanged.

Developing a new type of Equine Travel ID Document. This would be needed, as well as a horse passport, for horses which do not have studbook passports or are not registered with an international body which governs sport or racing (such as the FEI).

Given increased demand, ensuring there will be enough Official Veterinarians and other experts and specialists, to carry out health inspections, blood tests and produce EHCs.

Submitting evidence to the EU about the UK’s health status so that the UK can be granted a Third Country status/category. This will determine the extent of the blood tests required by horses before moving.

The effect on transport authorisations, certificates of competence and vehicle approval certificates

The extent of probable delays at channel crossing points (Channel Tunnel and ferry ports) and the need for more Border Inspection Posts both in the UK and the EU, because of requirements to check horse identity and health certificates.

Tariffs on permanent horse movements.

A system to take over from the EU’s movements recording database (TRACES) to enable the UK to keep its own horse movement records.

Mutual recognition of EU and UK studbooks to preserve their registered horses’ ability to travel without the additional Equine Travel ID Document.

Availability and recognition of veterinary medicines.