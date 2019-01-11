Heeding the call: Good deeds by horse vets to be honored

Spread the word











Veterinarians who go above and beyond the call of duty to help horses are to be recognised each month by the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP).

The AAEP’s Good Works Campaign will honor AAEP-member veterinarians whose volunteer efforts are positively impacting the equine community.

“Good works” are defined as selfless acts of giving back to the horse, for the sake of the horse and people they serve. Examples may include: Offering free or low-cost vaccinations or veterinary services to a community; Volunteering services or resources at an equine rescue or retirement facility or therapeutic riding center; Contributing funds to support an equine-related benevolent program; Participating in educational programs for youth equine organizations; Educating horse owners about proper horse health care; and helping working equids locally or abroad.

Horse owners and organizations are invited to nominate veterinarians who fit the bill. Each month, the AAEP will select a veterinarian for special recognition.

The selected veterinarian will be featured on the AAEP’s website and social media, and monthly honorees will be considered for the 2019 Good Works Award, to be presented during the 65th Annual Convention in Denver, Colorado.

According to a 2017 AAEP Veterinary Volunteerism survey, 95 percent of members had served as a volunteer, donated goods or services, made monetary contributions or assisted the equine community beyond their daily work responsibilities.

The AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through more than 9000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

• The deadline for horse owners and organizations to nominate a veterinarian for this month is January 31. The nomination form is available here. To nominate a Good Works candidate, visit the AAEP website. For more information on nominating a veterinarian for this program, contact Michelle Behm mbehm@aaep.org.