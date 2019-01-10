Author’s dwarf shetland leads to equine charity role

Spread the word











Bestselling Yorkshire children’s author Hannah Russell has been named as an Ambassador for working equine charity Brooke, with a specific focus on engaging young people between the ages of 8 and 25.

In her role as youth ambassador, Hannah will help Brooke to grow its profile within schools and inspire more young people to engage with the charity’s goals.

Brooke works across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America to bring lasting change to the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules supporting people in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“Having supported Brooke in the past, I’m so pleased to be taking on this role and bringing together two of my passions; reaching young people and helping animals,” Hannah said.

“Brooke is a brilliant global charity helping working equines desperately in need and I can’t wait to inspire more people to get involved with this fantastic cause.”

She joins a roster of Brooke Ambassadors including Charlotte Dujardin, Richard Waygood and Monty Roberts, and will help to grow the charity’s profile among young supporters through appearances at events and via her social media channels.

Hannah supported Brooke throughout 2018 as an Ambassador for the charity’s Every Horse Remembered campaign, which marked 100 years since the end of WW1 and honoured the 8 million horses, donkeys and mules who died.

She gained fame at the age of 17 when she published her first book, The Magical Adventure of Little Alf – The Discovery of the Wild Pony, based on her miniature Shetland pony of the same name. Since then, Little Alf has become a social media sensation and Hannah has written numerous books chronicling his adventures.

Together with Hannah, Brooke hopes to raise awareness of the tough conditions experienced by working horses, donkeys and mules around the world. Currently, 100 million equines are working to support the livelihoods of more than 600 million people in some of the poorest parts of the world. Brooke works with owners, governments, and local policy makers to make long-lasting improvements to the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them.