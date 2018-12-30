FEI Board tweaks new-look equestrian formats for the Olympics

Spread the word











The FEI Board has approved several changes to the new-look equestrian formats to be rolled out at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

The issue was discussed during the FEI General Assembly in Bahrain in November.

During the Rules Session, delegates agreed that further modifications to the 2020 Olympic Regulations for Equestrian Events might be required based on feedback from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Earlier this month, a meeting occurred with the agency responsible for Olympic results and information services to review the implementation of the approved equestrian formats in the Olympic results system.

Certain necessary clarifications/modifications to the 2020 Olympic regulations were identified.

As urgent confirmation of these clarifications and modifications were required, they were submitted to the FEI Board for approval at its teleconference in mid-December.

The board approved several changes, with the updates now included in the Olympic Regulations online.

The changes made are as follows:

Eventing: Clarification in case of a tie for the final team classification, should two or more teams have each activated a substitution.

Dressage: If there is a tie for the last qualification place for the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, a draw will no longer be the first option to break this tie. Instead, the second highest and second lowest scores of the athletes concerned will be taken into consideration, and if there is still a draw, the third highest and third lowest scores will be considered. Only if there is still a tie and only as a last resort, would a draw be held.

Jumping: Changes have been made to clarify:

The tie-break procedure for the team classification if the same number of athletes in each team are eliminated or retired;

The consequence of the disqualification of a team member in relation to the activation of a substitution.

During its teleconference, the FEI Board also approved the allocation of the Eventing Olympic Qualifier for Groups F and G, and the Olympic Regulations and Qualification System documents have been updated to reflect these allocations.

The Jumping and Dressage Olympic Qualifiers for the FEI Olympic Group C remain open and will be decided by the end of the year.

Final IOC approval of the 2020 Olympic Regulations for Equestrian Competitions and Olympic Qualifiers is still pending.