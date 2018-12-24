FEI moves closer to ending age-limit rules for FEI officials

Spread the word











Options to obtain extensions to age limits for a number of FEI officials currently described within the world governing body’s rules and regulations have been approved.

The age restrictions within the regulations have been criticised in recent years, amid suggestions they are ageist and may contradict laws in some countries that prohibit age-related discrimination.

The Working Group on Officials proposes to develop a competency-based evaluation system with the goal of replacing the age limit.

To accomplish this, there must first be job descriptions with checklists for each relevant role.

The new FEI director of education and officials will take responsibility to progress work in this area.

Until this work is done and a competency-based evaluation system is being formalised, the FEI Board has approved a policy allowing FEI officials who have reached the relevant age limit in 2018 or will reach it in 2019 to apply to the FEI secretary-general for an extension.

This policy will override the relevant rules relating to age limits until the final competency-based evaluation system is in place.

The interim policy will apply to all FEI officials at all levels in the FEI disciplines, including veterinary positions.

Any official who has reached the relevant age limit in 2018 or will reach the relevant age limit in 2019 can address their request for an extension to the FEI secretary-general through their national federation.

To qualify for the extension, applicants must have been active for the past two years. They must also have fulfilled requirements for maintenance of officiating status according to the discipline requirements in regard to officiating and course attendance, with a positive assessment within the past two years.

They must be in good standing with the FEI, with no pending disciplinary cases, and no disciplinary sanction on their record within the previous two years. They must also not have been in breach of the FEI Officials’ Code of Conduct.

The FEI secretary-general, in consultation with the discipline director and the chair of relevant Technical Committee, can grant a one-year extension at their sole discretion on a case-by-case basis.

A first one-year extension may be renewed upon a new application, with the same process followed again.

FEI officials who reached the relevant age limit in 2017 and before may only re-apply for an extension once the competency-based evaluation system is implemented.