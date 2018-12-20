Kidney failure claims life of leading eventing sire Ramiro B

Spread the word











Leading eventing sire Ramiro B has died at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with irreversible kidney failure.

Ramiro B had been standing in Britain since 2011, and has consistently been one of the most popular eventing sires in the world, currently at number 6 on the World Breeding Federation Eventing Sire rankings.

He was owned by Harthill Stud, the breeding operation of event rider Oliver Townend and owner Nina Barbour.

Barbour said Ramiro B owed them nothing. “It was a real shock for us this week, when the team at Leahurst diagnosed him with irreversible kidney failure, following a deterioration in his appetite last week.

“He has been much loved and I am very grateful to both the teams at Stallion AI and Bolesworth who have looked after him beautifully to the end. We will all miss him very much, but it is a comfort that we have frozen semen stored and will be able to continue his legacy for some time to come.”

Ramiro B’s progeny have had their most successful year to date in 2018, with Cooley Master Class winning the Rolex Kentucky CCI 4* with Oliver Townend, followed by Cooley SRS achieving runner-up spot at Badminton Horse Trials also with Townend later in the Spring.

Ramiro B had a grand prix career as a showjumper, and as also the sire of several 5* and grand prix showjumpers.

Belgian Warmblood Ramiro B, by the Caretino son Calvani and from the Wendekreis mare Lilly, was bred in Belgium by Ludo Janssens. Ramiro B was the first horse to have been made an ambassador with the Belgian Warmblood studbook thanks to his phenomenal breeding record.

Stallion AI Services, where Ramiro B was based since 2011, said the stallion had been “a big part of the family.”

“We have been honoured and privileged to have him. His temperament was second to none and he was a gentleman in every way.

“His legacy will live on through his incredibly successful progeny that are already out competing as well as his future foals.”