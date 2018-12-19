12 horses of Christmas: “Oldies” seeking a place to call home

Spread the word











An influx of older horses to British pet charity Blue Cross has prompted a call to help find retirement homes this Christmas.

Blue Cross charity has two dedicated horse rehoming and rehabilitation units, one in Burford and one in Rolleston. Currently the Burford centre has 12 healthy older horses and ponies, who are all longing for the festive gift of a loving retirement home. Older horses can make excellent companions, often being wiser and more settled than their younger counterparts.

Blue Cross Burford Horse Rehoming Administrator Laura Pearce said: “No matter the age of the horses and ponies that come in to us, we will do everything we can to find them a new happy home. We are not quite sure why we have had a sudden spate of oldies, but they all have wonderful unique characters and personalities and we know they will be superb companions. They all really deserve rest and relaxation in their twilight years.”

Blue Cross has been able to use their new Home Direct scheme for some of the horses and ponies, which avoids the need to use the charity’s busy centres and means that any pet, including horses, can be rehomed straight from the previous owner’s location. But more than 140 horses remain at the charity’s two centres in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire.

• If you think you may be able to help give Bramble, Emerald, Brooke or some of their retired friends the Christmas they deserve, visit www.bluecross.org.uk.

If you are not in a position to rehome, but still wish to help, please consider supporting the Blue Cross Christmas Appeal.