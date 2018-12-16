Royal voice heard as war and working horses celebrated

Spread the word











Rescued horses and donkeys joined royalty and stars from the sport and stage this week for a special Christmas Carol Service organised by working equine charity Brooke.

At the service Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and president of the equine welfare charity since 2006, gave a reading from Grant Hayter-Menzies’s book The Lost War Horses of Cairo, which details the life of Brooke founder Dorothy Brooke.

Other readers at the service last Wednesday at Guards’ Chapel, the spiritual home of the Household Division, included Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton and actor Peter Egan.

The service included popular carols led out by the Guards’ Chapel organist and the Choir of the Military Chapel. Following the event, VIP guests moved onto a special reception in the Guards’ Museum, where they had the opportunity to learn about the items on display and enjoyed wine and canapes.

The Guards’ Chapel is the only Royal Military Chapel in London, with origins dating back to the construction of Wellington Barracks in 1834. Today, the chapel serves the Household Division’s seven regiments, including those within the Household Cavalry and the Foot Soldiers.

Brooke raised more than £25,000 from the event and proceeds will go towards work around the world improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them. A passionate equine welfare advocate herself, the Duchess has visited Brooke’s work in Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and India.

Some 100 million of these animals are working worldwide, earning an income that 600 million people rely on to build better futures for their families. Brooke works with owners, governments and local policy makers to bring about long-lasting change for working horses, donkeys and mules and those who depend them.