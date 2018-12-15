OTTB groups get $225K for racehorse rehab and retraining

Spread the word











Nine equine rescue groups in the US have received $225,000 from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to help rehabilitate and retrain retired racehorses.

The grants were announced this week as part of the ASPCA’s Rescuing Racers Initiative, which has given more than $2 million to support former racehorses in the past nine years.

Selected recipients include a wide range of equine rescues, each being awarded a grant ranging from $10,000 to $45,000 to support their work preparing retired racers for new homes and second careers after their racing careers come to an end.

“While their racing careers may have ended, these retirees still have much to offer as they transition into new homes, and we are pleased to support the efforts of these groups as they rehabilitate and retrain these horses for life off the track,” said Dr Emily Weiss, vice-president of Equine Welfare for the ASPCA.

“The ASPCA is dedicated to ensuring horses nationwide have good welfare, and through the Rescuing Racers Initiative we are able to provide much-needed grant funding to the many groups around the country that provide critical resources to former racehorses.”

The organisation’s efforts to help horses also includes supporting humane legislation and advocacy, field rescue and targeted equine grants. In 2017, the ASPCA awarded more than $750,000 in grants to assist 91 equine organizations across the country.

The ASPCA Equine Welfare department works with stakeholders in both the rescue community and equine industries to help at-risk horses safely transition to new careers and homes, increasing safety net support for horse owners, and enhancing anti-cruelty efforts.

Recipients of the 2018 ASPCA Rescuing Racers Initiative include:

CANTER/National

CANTER, Mich.

Friends of Ferdinand, Ind.

Kentucky Equine Humane Center Inc., Ky.

MidAtlantic Horse Rescue, Inc., Md.

New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Ky. and OH

ReRun Inc., N.Y.

The Exceller Fund Inc., Ky.

Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, Ky.