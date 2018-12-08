Irish horses draw eventing’s golden couple back to NZ’s South Island

Spread the word











New Zealand’s Irish Draught Horse Society is hosting a special event next week featuring the country’s latest eventing superstars, Tim and Jonelle Price.

The couple – who this season have between them won three of the six four-star three-day-events in the world – are returning to their home turf of the South Island for one night only for the special fundraising event on December 12. It will be their only public appearance in the South Island, and they’re not expected back in the country for another two years.

The Prices are special guests for the weekend at the Puhinui Horse Trials, along with their year-old son, Otis.

“Team Price” completed a remarkable winning spree this year in Britain and Europe, taking out the prestigious Badminton, Burghley and Luhmuhlen 4* horse trials.

Tim Price in particular has a special connection with Irish horses, with his parents, Colin and Raewyn, breeding Irish sport horses at their Croftlea Stud in Oxford for many years. They stood the stallions Kingcroft Wicklow, Nikomar and Coalman’s Touch, and played an important role in the IDHSNZ, with Colin being president for several years. Tim continues to ride several horses carrying Irish blood at the top level in the UK.

“Tim is ranked third and Jonelle is seventh in the FEI World Eventing Rankings,” said IDHSNZ councillor Adrienne Saunders. “They are our eventing power couple. At our special event they will talk about their amazing journey, which has taken them both from small towns in the South Island all the way to the UK, the World Equestrian Games, and the Olympics.”

Saunders said the society was grateful to Tim and Jonelle for making themselves available for the event, which would be a fundraiser for the society.

“There will be questions taken from the floor, so if there is something those attending would like to know about the Prices or their horses, now is the chance,” Saunders said.

There will also be an opportunity for photos and autograph signings, and light refreshments afterwards.

There will be limited door sales on the night, with tickets are available here.

» Download the event flyer

Date: 12 December 2018

Venue: West Melton Community Hall, West Melton

Time: 7.30pm (hall opens from 7pm)

Tickets: $20 adult $10 child (16 & under) $50 family

For enquiries contact: Lesley Spence Ph 021 339 883; Lyn Turner Ph 03 313 5622; or email bevanjosouness@gmail.com.