The $1.5 million horse: Showjumper breaks auction record

British showjumper Ben Maher is to take the reins of a five-year-old Dutch warmblood stallion who sparked a bidding frenzy when he sold at auction in Germany this week for €950,000 ($NZ1.5m; $US1.07m).

The sale of Dacantos (Dallas VDL / Cantos) broke a price record at Holger Hetzel’s 14th International Sport Horse Sales in Goch.

Dacantos was champion stallion at his licensing in Vechta in 2015 and is competing successfully in young horse classes, and until recently, Dacantos was leased to the North Rhine-Westphalian State Stud in Warendorf. The hammer went down after a bid from one of Maher’s sponsors, and he will now be brought on by the 2012 British Olympic team gold medalist.

The second-highest price of the sale was €500,000 for eight-year-old mare She’s the One (Emerald van´t Ruytershof) by Saudi-owned Old Lodge Stud in the United Kingdom, which also paid the top price of €600,000 at last year’s auction for Tiger.

The third most expensive horse was Man in Motion, a seven-year-old gelding by Clarimo sold by auctioneer Volker Raulf to a German bidder for €320,000. The 20 horses in the auction collection brought in a total of €3,867,000, corresponding to an average price of €193,350.