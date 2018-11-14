Eventing’s Mark Phillips receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Spread the word











Multiple Olympic eventing medalist Captain Mark Phillips has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Horse & Hound Awards.

The announcement of his name as the winner at the event at Cheltenham racecourse last week brought many spectators to their feet in a standing ovation, and Phillips said he was “overwhelmed”. His children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were both there.

“It’s a privilege to have had so many great people and horses in my life, from winning 26 medals as coach to the US team, to those who rode on British teams with me, to those who helped me,” Phillips said.

Phillips is an Olympic team gold and silver medallist in eventing and won the Badminton Horse Trials four times and Burghley once. He is now one of the world’s leading cross-country course-designers and was responsible for the track at this year’s World Equestrian Games. He is also a renowned coach.

Other winners at the third Horse & Hound Awards last night included Charlotte Fry, the under-25 European dressage champion, who took the Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year award, and double world eventing gold medallist Ros Canter, who was named Neue Schule Professional Rider of the Year.

There was an emotional moment when Jane Felton was given the Horseware Groom of the Year award — she works for Irish eventer Jonty Evans, who spent six weeks in a coma after a fall earlier this year, but managed to attend the Awards.

“She has run my yard in my absence and kept my business afloat,” Jonty said.

2018 Horse & Hound Award winners:

• Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award: Captain Mark Phillips

• Absorbine Inspiration of the Year: Daisy Sadler

• Feedmark Horse of the Year: Arctic Soul

• Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year: Charlotte Fry

• Neue Schule Professional Rider of the Year: Ros Canter

• Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year: Katie Preston

• Horseware Groom of the Year: Jane Felton

• Griffin NuuMed Memorable Moment of the Year: The Price phenomenon –Jonelle wins Badminton and Tim wins Burghley

• Evetdrug Vet of the Year: Alastair Field

• HorseDialog Club of the Year: Aberdeen Riding Club

• Balanced Horse Feeds Volunteer of the Year: Keith Watkins