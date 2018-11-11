“Memorial Gloves” a nod to Lauren Biddle’s passion for polo

Spread the word











A British company has produced a pair of special gloves in tribute to US polo player Lauren Biddle, who died in New Zealand last month.

Biddle, 22, died on October 21 after being found unresponsive in a spa pool at a party in the Christchurch suburb of Clifton, near Sumner. When an ambulance arrived, her friends were performing CPR. Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said a preliminary cause of death had been identified and was with the coroner. Biddle had been in New Zealand for only 10 days.

Polo glove maker Hook Polo said Biddle had “a shining spirit that touched many lives across the polo and hunter/jumper communities”.

“Fun-loving and adventurous by nature, Biddle was often seen helping others around the barn or on the field with a smile on her face.”

She had a passion for all animals, and elephants held a true place in her heart. She adored the wisdom and kindness of the elephants’ soul.

To remember her spirit, Hook Polo has designed the Lauren Biddle Memorial Gloves with her initials on them. With every pair of gloves sold this month, $10 will be donated to a GoFundMe account in Lauren’s name. All donations will be donated equally to the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Daughter of polo players Tommy Biddle and Yvette Biddle, Lauren was a true horsewoman and jack-of-all-trades around the barn. As an avid polo player as well as jumper rider, Lauren is no exception to experiencing the difficulties of life in the horse community. Her father was a recipient of a financial grant from the PPSG after a shoulder injury that left him unable to play for several months.

Robert Cameron, founder and director of Hook Polo, said the gloves were produced at the request of Lauren’s friends and family, “in order to honor and remember Lauren and to raise funds for two carefully selected charities”.

“With these gloves, we hope to celebrate her memory, love of life and passion for polo.”

A Celebration of Lauren’s life is being held at Wellington National Golf Club in Wellington, Florida on Sunday, November 18, 2018.