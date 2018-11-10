Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies offered online in world first

Spread the word











A US university has created the first-ever online Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies program open to students around the world.

Connecticut’s Post University devised the program to provide students with a sound footing in the equine industry.

Using an evidence-based approach to learning, the program encompasses the study of equine science, industry, including safe barn practices, horse management skills, nutrition, business ethics, and more.

Post Equine Program Director Abigail Nemec said the university was a leader in online education. “Now students who don’t have an equine program nearby, or who need to continue working while pursuing an equine degree, can enroll in a program that matches their passion with a career opportunity.”

Post’s B.S. in Equine Studies curriculum is designed to provide students with a sound footing in the equine industry. The degree program includes concentrations in Business Management or Interdisciplinary Equine Studies that can provide a solid foundation for careers in the field. With Post’s online platform, those working in the industry can maintain their current obligations while broadening their understanding of the equine field and lay the groundwork for future career opportunities and potential advancement.

Career possibilities for graduates range from stable management, riding instruction, and other hands-on work, to a variety of positions in the equine industry-support sector, most of which benefit from an undergraduate education.

“Many equine professionals have mastered what they know through hands-on learning in the field,” Nemec said. “Post enjoys a four-decade track record of helping people turn their passion for horses into rewarding careers.”

The new program offers an online commitment to a wider range of students who are interested in entering the equine field. Before they can enroll, prospective students must prove they have independent access to hands-on work with a horse for the core Horse Care and Management Lab.

Post University is now enrolling students for its online Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies program for classes starting January 7, 2019. Interested candidates should contact the Post University Admissions Team at 800.582.8250 or admissions@post.edu.