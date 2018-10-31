All-powerful FEI Bureau set to be come a board

Spread the word











The powerful FEI Bureau is on course for a name change, which will see it become a board.

The bureau has far-reaching powers in the running of horse sport, and the proposed name change is in keeping with its operation as an executive board.

Proposed changes to the internal regulations of the FEI will be considered at the upcoming General Assembly in Bahrain next month.

The proposed name change to the FEI Board has the backing of the bureau, which considered the question when it met in Lausanne, Switzerland, in June.

Three reasons are given for the change: Modernisation, consistency with other international sports governing bodies, and clarity.

“The FEI feels that the term ‘board’ (instead of bureau) is more precise, clear and recognisable,” according a summary of the changes released ahead of the General Assembly.

National federations seem happy with a series of proposed changes to the regulations, with little feedback received when put out for consultation.

The changes, which will come into force in 2019 if accepted by the General Assembly, include an end to the distinction between first and second vice-presidents. The FEI still proposes to go forward with two vice-presidents.