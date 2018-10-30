FEI’s Jumping Committee voices concern over quality of officials

Spread the word











Concerns around the quality of FEI jumping officials have been identified by the world governing body’s Jumping Committee.

“The FEI Jumping Committee has identified a serious issue concerning the quality level of FEI jumping officials,” it said in its annual report released ahead of the annual General Assembly to be held in Bahrain next month.

The committee says it is putting together a catalogue of measures to increase the quality level of jumping officials, based on the recommendations of the FEI Working Group on Officials.

“It has been agreed to review the whole education system and to develop an effective but pragmatic evaluation system,” it says.

“It was also agreed that it is essential to develop a course for Level 4 judges and for Level 3 stewards.”

The committee says job descriptions and check lists have been introduced for judges, stewards, course designers and technical delegates.

“Their aim is to provide greater structure and clarification to all officials, thereby enabling them with a tool to improve quality of their performance.”

Nations Cup

The committee says it is fully aware of the challenges that the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup is facing worldwide. It says it is actively engaged in finding solutions that will ensure that the flagship series remains at the pinnacle of the sport for the foreseeable future.

The chair was involved in the meeting concerning the future of the Nations Cup that took place at FEI headquarters on July 2.

Event classification

A working group has been appointed to review and look at improving the current event classification system.

It met in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 29-30 – too late to include further details in the jumping report.

The committee comprises John Madden, Stephan Ellenbruch, Dominique Mégret, Henrik von Eckermann, Tom Gordin and Somesh Dutt.

Olympic test event

A test event for the jumping format and rules that will apply for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020 will be held in Hagen, Germany, from June 11-16 next year. It will also be a useful test of the IT systems that will manage the discipline for the Games.