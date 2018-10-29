Colic claims Olympic gold medal winning eventer Entebbe de Hus

Spread the word











Olympic team eventing gold medal winning horse Entebbe de Hus has died at the age of 13 following a bout of colic.

Ridden by Karim Laghouag, Entebbe de Hus was part of France’s gold medal winning team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The hanoverian gelding had been taken to the Grand Renaud veterinary clinic in Le Mans for colic before returning home to Nogent-le-Rotrou last Sunday. But he was unable to be saved after a second episode of colic.

“He has been and will remain my faithful friend. I am devastated because what he brought me was unique and magical. Thank you, Entebbe,” Laghouag said.

Bred in Germany by Horst Petersen, Entebbe de Hus was originally named Eminem II but was renamed when he was bought by Haras de Hus. Part owner Agnès Célerier said he loved cross-country and he was “always ready to go to battle giving the best of himself. I’ll miss him.” As of last December, Célerier had a 95% share in Entebbe de Hus, while Laghouag had 5%.

Entebbe de Hus, by Embassy I and from the Carbid mare Cita, was first ridden by Aurélien Kahn before he was bought for Laghouag by Célerier in 2011. He was among the sport’s best performing stallions, winning several times and claiming team bronze at the 2015 European Championships, before he was gelded in 2017.