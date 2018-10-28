Video dressage competitions are not for the FEI

Spread the word











FEI officials should not be involved in online dressage competitions, according to the discipline’s technical committee.

The Dressage Technical Committee, in its annual report released ahead of the FEI General Assembly in Bahrain next month, said members had discussed the “new phenomenon” of online dressage competitions.

It involves organisations offering an online competition with video judging.

Athletes send in their test and are judged and ranked by national or international judges. Some retired FEI officials are involved, it says.

“These events are considered as unsanctioned events and it should not be allowed for FEI officials to judge these ‘events’,” the committee said.

The FEI’s legal department and the Bureau have decided these competitions are not fulfilling FEI criteria, the committee said.

* The committee said the noseband measuring protocol was under review following recent research updates.

Updates to the FEI steward’s manual dressage, started in 2016, will be published shortly. This has been delayed because an animation is needed to go with it.

* The new Olympic format for dressage, to be rolled out at the Tokyo Games, will be tested at a major event in June next year.

Organizers of the CDI in Hagen have agreed to use the new format at their event. The committee says a second test will be scheduled if needed.

* The committee praised FEI officials at the dressage during the recent World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

“Despite the difficult conditions the Grand Prix and the Grand Prix special test offered great sport,” the committee said.

The necessary qualifications for the Olympic Games were achieved, it noted.

“The decision to cancel the freestyle test was disappointing but understandable.

“The FEI officials did a great job.”

* The committee says it wants to schedule talks with national federations, organizing committees and athletes to discuss the future direction of the Nations Cup.