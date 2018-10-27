Poppy-seeds led to feed contamination in two cases, FEI Tribunal told

Spread the word











Poppy-seed contamination of feed has again featured in cases before the FEI Tribunal, involving two horses competed by the same Austrian-registered competitor.

The tribunal has issued a single decision in respect of the cases involving Concordia 7, competed by Andreas Ruschitzka in a driving event in Göteborg, Sweden, in late August last year, and Solo Rygata XXI 17, which he competed in Kladruby nad Labem, in the Czech Republic, in mid-April this year.

Concordia subsequently tested positive to oripavine, morphine and codeine, while Solo Rygata tested positive for morphine.

The FEI and Ruschitzka reached a written agreement over the circumstances of the cases, which was ratified by the tribunal comprising Harveen Thauli, Chris Hodson and Henrik Arle.

No fault or negligence was attributed to Ruschitzka over the positive drug findings. No fine was imposed, and the cases would not be considered a prior violation for Ruschitzka.

The drugs involved are opiate analgesics. The presence of oripavine strongly suggests the ingestion of poppy seeds.

Initially, Ruschitzka, who is an amateur driver who competes only for pleasure, had no idea how the positive test results arose. None of the veterinary records showed any treatment with morphine.

However, he had used the same feed from the same producer, a major feed provider in Austria, for many years.

Ruschitzka analysed and investigated the feed given to both horses from the feed-maker Königshoffer, which confirmed the presence of morphine, and its metabolites. Königshoffer confirmed in a statement that traces of morphine, codeine and thebaine had been detected.

It was noted that several other cases had arisen at national level in Austria, where it was confirmed that feed from Königshoffer was the result of positive morphine findings.

Based on submissions, the FEI accepted that contaminated feed from the firm was the source of the positive findings in both horses.

It said it was satisfied Ruschitzka bore no fault in the cases. He had procedures in place in order to prevent positive findings, the FEI noted.

“Königshoffer is a major feed provider in the Austria/Southern German region and the Person Responsible has fed feed from this producer for many years. The same applies to many top riders in this region. He therefore had no reason to doubt those products,” the agreement noted.

It said Ruschitzka could not reasonably have been expected to take any further measures that would have prevented the substances entering the horses, nor could he have suspected that the feed given to his horses for many years was suddenly contaminated with poppy seed.

The FEI took the view that the circumstances of the case were exceptional, and could not have been foreseen by Ruschitzka.

The tribunal, in ratifying the agreement between the parties, said it accepted that Königshoffer feed was the source of the morphine and oripavine, and that Ruschitzka had no reason to doubt the reliability of the feed.