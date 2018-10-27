National microchip look-up tool gains traction in US

Spread the word











US equine associations are being urged to participate in a new online microchip lookup tool that will help owners, law enforcement and others search for horses who have been chipped.

An initiative of the American Horse Council (AHC), the Horselookup.org project already has The Jockey Club and the US Equestrian Federation on board.

The AHC is continuing to solicit participation from every US organization that houses microchip information in an effort to make the tool as thorough as possible. It is expected to be a useful resource for horse owners, law enforcement and animal health officials.

“Microchip lookup services have existed for several animal species for years. Unfortunately, those lookup tools have certain limitations that prevented the entirety of the horse industry from being represented,” said Dr Emily Weiss, vice-president of ASPCA Equine Welfare, which helped in the development of the tool.

“The creation of the Equine Microchip Look-up Tool is a vital step to reaching the ASPCA’s goal of ensuring all equines have good welfare,” Weiss said.

“The tool will not only help reunite horses with their owners during natural disasters, but it will also help to facilitate the growth of safety net programs where individuals who have owned, cared for or admired a horse can sign up to help that horse should he ever become at risk.”

Horselookup.org addresses those issues while also providing a central informational source for the equine industry concerning microchipping, as well as the promotion of microchipping as a form of permanent identification.

It also promotes the industry’s various Safety Net Programs, which offer individuals the opportunity to attach their name to a horse’s registration for the purposes of providing an option for that horse should it ever be in need of a home. Safety Net Programs vary by organization and are managed by those participating organizations. If a horse is enrolled in a Safety Net Program, a special logo will appear with that animal’s search results specifying which program and the contact information for that organization.