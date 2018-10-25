Scruffy, neglected pony now a social media superstar

Spread the word







A wormy, lice-infested foal who was found living in a shipping container has transformed into a showing superstar with a growing social media following.

Spike has been crowned World Horse Welfare’s People’s Choice Rehomed Social Media Superstar 2018 with a total of 399 votes, and in recent days won both his British Dressage Elementary Silver classes, with scores of 67 and 69%.

It’s a far cry from his early days, when he was found in 2011 being kept in a shipping container. He was emaciated and suffering from a severe lice infestation, worm burden and overgrown feet, but his transformation since then has been incredible.

In 2016, Spike won World Horse Welfare’s Wildcard Award in its Rehomed Horse of the Year 2016 awards, and his rehomer, Pat, says: “Spike continues to amaze us with his ability, kindness and sheer huge character.”

Spike, now eight, was rehomed as a youngster to Pat after being rehabilitated by World Horse Welfare and has since gone from strength to strength.

Not only has Spike achieved great things in the dressage arena, he also has a dedicated online following.

“Everywhere we go people just absolutely love him and always come and ask about him or talk to him,” Pat says.

“He is becoming quite famous due to his appearances on social media! Spike, ridden by Hayley, qualified for the BD Regionals and Petplan this year at Elementary silver level. They competed at Keysoe Petplan but the occasion proved a bit too exciting for Spike this time but we are sure he will get used to bigger competitions in time! They also did their first music which was lovely.”

Spike’s transformation and subsequent successes demonstrate how much rehomed horses and ponies have to offer.

WHW’s Rehome a Horse Month helps horses and ponies who are looking for homes, and celebrates the many amazing stories of the charity’s 1800 rehomed horses and ponies around Britain. They are competing at dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and pleasure driving, as well as providing invaluable friendship and companionship to their rehomers and equine companions.

