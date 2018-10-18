Straight from the horse’s mouth: New dental guides for vets, owners

Spread the word











A new raft of resources for both horse owners and veterinarians undertaking oral care on horses is being promoted by the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA).

BEVA says the emphasis of routine equine dentistry should be on the examination rather than the rasping procedure. Its dental resources include “how to perform a thorough oral examination” and a new digital dental chart.

Acknowledging that some horse owners chose to use an equine dental technician to provide routine dental care for their horse, BEVA encouraged its veterinary members to develop good working relationships with technicians, and provides guidance on working with EDTs.

“Whilst the science of equine dentistry is considerably deficient compared to the human dentistry, it is encouraging that this knowledge shortfall is being slowly remedied by the vast array of fundamental research recently published,” BEVA said.

Its resources for veterinarians include webinars, courses and workshops, which are free to BEVA members.

The guide for horse owners, from MSD Animal Health, includes a guide to equine oral anatomy, advice on spotting dental problems, how an exam is performed and what it might show, and further resources.

» BEVA veterinary guide to equine dentistry

» Horse owner’s guide: Caring for your horse’s teeth