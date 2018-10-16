Horsetalk.co.nz

Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift.
“One step at a time” for injured eventer Jonty Evans

Winning Irish team member Jonty Evans finished eighth overall on Cooley Rorke’s Drift
Jonty Evans finished and Cooley Rorke’s Drift at Boekelo in 2015. © Hanna Broms

The recovery of injured eventing rider Jonty Evans is continuing, with the Ireland representative attending a fundraiser in his honour late last month at Osberton.

Evans was met with a standing ovation as he made a surprise appearance at the event, a quiz run by eventing organisers Bede Events which raised more than £7000 for the rider’s rehabilitation.

He said his improvement is “very definitely one step at a time”.

“It’s biting off bite-sized chunks out of a big pie,” Evans said. “All the therapists say I’m doing remarkably well; they’re incredibly impressed with my improvement but they say it’s very definitely one step at a time.”

Evans was riding Cooley Rorkes Drift in the CIC3* at the Tattersalls Horse Trials in Ireland on June 3, when the horse reportedly hit a flagpole coming out of the brush at the second element of a water complex. The combination went sideways, with Evans landing on the right side of his head and shoulder.

He was in intensive care in Ireland before being moved home to Britain in late August.

Jonty Evans at the quiz night at Osberton, which raised £7120 to aid in his rehabilitation.
Jonty Evans at the quiz night at Osberton, which raised £7120 to aid in his rehabilitation. © Bede Events
