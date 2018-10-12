Renowned veterinarian Peter Rossdale receives equine welfare award

Spread the word











Esteemed British veterinarian Dr Peter Rossdale has received a prestigious award for championing the cause of equine welfare through continuing education within the profession.

Rossdale, 91, was the recipient of the BEVA Equine Welfare Award sponsored by Blue Cross and awarded at the BEVA Congress last month.

The attractive award, a special commission crafted in Ireland from bog oak, yew and pine (all almost five millennia old), was received on Peter’s behalf by Rossdales partner, Deidre Carson.

In his early career as a stud vet, Rossdale became a leading figure in establishing equine perinatology as a scientific discipline, and in doing so stimulated research collaboration around the world.

He was editor of the Equine Veterinary Journal from 1980 to 2011, securing its place in the top 10 of the world’s veterinary journals. In 1986 he launched Equine Veterinary Education and established it as the leading journal for equine practitioners.

Rossdale retired from regular practice in 2004 but remains a consultant at the clinic that bears his name, where he still has an office and is often seen around the practice. He is still involved in research and his contributions to scientific research have been widely published.

He also served for various periods on the scientific advisory boards of the Wellcome Trust, the Horserace Betting Levy Board and the Animal Health Trust.

Rossdale was awarded a degree in Natural Sciences at Cambridge University in 1948, and graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1952. He entered general practice in Rye, Sussex; and subsequently served in equine practice from 1954, setting up his own practice in Newmarket in 1959. In the following years he was joined by other pioneering veterinary surgeons and together formed the foundations of Rossdale & Partners, now world-renowned as Rossdales LLP, the largest equine practice in the UK and Europe, employing more than 50 veterinary surgeons and more than 100 support staff from its Newmarket, Exning, Hertfordshire and Lambourn bases.

Rossdale obtained an FRCVS by thesis in 1967 and, in 1985, a PhD from Cambridge University on the basis of published papers in the peer-reviewed literature. He has received Honorary Doctorates from the Universities of Berne, Edinburgh and Sydney.

Accomplishments of equine vets celebrated

An award was also presented in recognition of Rossdale’s immense contribution to BEVA and EVJ. The BEVA Trust Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Sarah Allen for the research study paper ‘Description of veterinary events and risk factors for fatality in National Hunt flat racing Thoroughbreds in Great Britain (2000-2013)’ by S. Allen, S. Rosanowski, A. Stirk, K. Verheyen. It was first published online in February 2017 and then November 2017 in Volume 49 of the Equine Veterinary Journal.

This award is given for the paper that best achieves the EVJ’s mission to publish articles which influence and improve clinical practice and/or add significantly to the scientific knowledge that underpins and supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse.

Other awards presented included a new award, The EVJ Literary Award for Video Abstracts, in recognition of the role of multi-media in showcasing research. Sponsored by IMV Imaging, the award is given to the author who provides a video abstract which best communicates how their research is relevant to clinical practice and/or supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse.

The inaugural winner was Dr Thomas van Bergen for the paper ‘Foramen epiploicum mesh closure (FEMC) through a ventral midline laparotomy’ by T. van Bergen, A. Rötting, P. Wiemer, S. Schauvliege, K. Vanderperren, F. Ugahary and A. Martens. The article was published online in September 2017 and then in the March 2018, Volume 50, issue 2 of the Equine Veterinary Journal.

The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was presented to Dr James Rushton for the paper ‘Effects of three blood derived products on equine corneal cells, an in vitro study’ by J. O. Rushton, E. Kammergruber, A. Tichy, M. Egerbacher, B. Nell and S. Gabner. It was first published online in October 2017 and then May 2018 in Volume 50 of the Equine Veterinary Journal.

The award is given in memory of Richard Hartley, a founder member of BEVA and president from 1974 to 1975. It is awarded for evidence-based papers with direct clinical application and the prize is intended to support travel of the senior author and/or co-authors.

The Voorjaarsdagen and BEVA Awards were introduced in 2005 to mark the close relationship between the two Associations. The award is selected and presented biannually, once at the Voorjaarsdagen Congress and once at BEVA Congress, and is open to all those presenting a Clinical Research paper.

This year’s BEVA Award winner was Inge J.M. Slenter for her paper on ‘Clinical, ultrasonographic and histopathologic findings in seven horses with Descemet’s membrane detachment’. Slenter’s presentation won the award at the Voorjaarsdagen Congress in April 2018; she will present it again during the Clinical Research Sessions at BEVA Congress.

The reciprocal Voorjaarsdagen Award winner will be selected from those presenting Clinical Research papers at this year’s BEVA Congress. Their prize will be free registration to Voorjaarsdagen Congress 2019 where they will have the opportunity to present their paper again.