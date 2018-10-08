Fatal fall claims life of young eventing horse

Spread the word











A five-year-old eventing horse has died following a cross-country warm-up accident in the US.

Irish Sport Horse gelding Shannondale Julius was competing in the for the Open Training A division at the New Jersey Horse Trials on Sunday, September 30, when he fell during cross-country warm up and broke his neck. Shannondale Julius (Shannondale Sarco x Shannondale High Flyer, by High Roller) was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Rider Ryan Wood, who was uninjured in the fall, was devastated: “We are gutted to lose him this way.”

A necropsy was performed at the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania the next day, confirming onsite veterinary observation that Shannondale Julius died nearly instantaneously as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.

“We have had him since he was a three-year-old and had a great bond together. I’m so sad for Julius and his owners, Amy and Logan, and everyone at Woodstock Eventing who loved him,” Wood said.

“Thank you to the event for all of their help on a terrible day for our team.”