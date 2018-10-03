Horse vets reveal why they love their job

Spread the word











More than 100 veterinarians have uploaded videos online revealing why they love being an equine vet.

The British Equine Veterinary Association’s campaign, #ilovebeinganequinevet has been embraced by leading surgeons, ambulatory vets, scientists and researchers. More than 100 videos have been uploaded and around 35,000 minutes viewed so far.

Previous BEVA President Jon Pycock made it his mission to help horse vets focus on the many benefits and pleasures of their job. His enthusiasm has been infectious with happy horse vets from the UK and overseas posting captivating videos on why they love their profession. From witty vignettes to heartfelt declarations the videos have captured the essence of the many delights of the job.

“I’ve been bowled over by the response we have had to #ilovebeinganequinevet. It’s a phenomenal way to remember and celebrate the many the great things about our profession. Yes, it’s a job but it really seems that may of us do it for the love too!” Pycock said.

You can watch the videos here: #ilovebeinganequinevet

Videos can be uploaded here.