Researchers explore treatment of wounds in horses

Researchers want to know more about the approach of British horse owners to wound care, in the hope that clearer guidelines can be developed.

Wounds are a common emergency problem in the horse, but at present there is no clear guidance available for owners about which types need to be treated by a veterinarian, how long different wounds take to heal, or if the horse will return to normal work.

It can be difficult for owners to make an informed decision about what to do, particularly when they may be distressed about their horse’s wellbeing.

Horse owners in Britain are being invited to take part in a new project to help improve the management of skin and flesh wounds.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science have joined with the British Horse Society (BHS) to launch the Equine Wound Project online.

The project’s backers are asking horse owners to submit information, including photos, about their horse’s initial wound, as well as the subsequent assessment, treatment process and healing outcome.

Information is submitted to the university, where veterinary researchers want to learn about any type of equine wound regardless of size and whether it has been treated by a vet, so they can capture information on a wide range of injuries.

The BHS and the university’s equine veterinary team envisage that the analysis from this research will result in new, freely accessible educational resources to support decision-making, helping to improve owners’ recognition and care of wounds.

The veterinary school’s dean, Professor Gary England, who is one of the research project supervisors, said the university and BHS had collaborated successfully with a recent colic campaign.

He said he was pleased the school was working with the BHS again, with plans to work closely with horse owners to gather new evidence on wounds and wound healing in the horse.

The end result would be high-quality educational resources, he said.

The welfare education manager for the BHS, Emmeline Hannelly, said: “We understand it can be an anxious time for horse owners when their horse is injured, and we want to hear from them no matter how small the wound may be.

“Owners sometimes have to deal with extremely variable wounds, and decisions about how to treat and what to apply to the wound can be worrying, as some treatments may be detrimental to healing.”

The research is designed to provide evidence-based answers to questions such as:

Should owners call a vet?

What are the risks of complications with wound healing?

How long will it take to heal?

How long will the horse be off work?

What will the scar look like once it has healed?

Masters veterinary student Richard Birnie, who will be working on the project for the next 12 months, said he could see, while working on his third-year research project dissertation on equine wounds, that it was an area of research that urgently required more focused studies.

“Wounds have been described as the second most commonly treated condition in equine practice, so I found the significant lack of evidence-based data surprising.”

He said he was grateful to have been given the opportunity to conduct a year-long study on equine wounds, working alongside the BHS and horse owners.

“Valuable data collected could be the beginnings of important findings that could have widespread impacts on how both vets and owners manage and treat wounds in the future, ultimately aiming to improve the health and welfare of horses.”

The Equine Wound Project website can be found here.