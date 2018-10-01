Shades of grey: NZ thoroughbred to take on best Aussie grey horses

Spread the word











New Zealand galloper Stratocaster booked his ticket for a crack at the riches of the Melbourne spring carnival in Australia when he cruised to victory at New Plymouth at the weekend.



The lightly raced seven-year-old had hinted at a return to his best form when a fast finishing third at Hastings last weekend and so it proved when he took out the special event for grey horses only over 1400m on Saturday.

Settled near last by rider Darryl Bradley the Mastercraftsman gelding swooped into contention on the point of the home turn before dashing clear to win untouched by three-quarters of a length.

Plagued by injury throughout a career in which he beat multiple Group One winner Turn Me Loose as a three-year-old, Stratocaster will now cross the Tasman to tackle another special conditions event for grey horses only.

The Flemington race is named after Australian thoroughbred cult hero Subzero who won the 1992 Melbourne Cup. Nominated for Australian of the Year, “Subbie” as he is affectionately known, turned 30 on August 1 and enjoys a massive public presence through his work with handler Graham Salisbury as racing’s flag bearer at schools, hospitals and many other locations in their role as proud ambassadors of the sport

The Subzero Handicap (1400m) will be raced at Flemington on VRC Oaks Day on November 8.

Subzero won $A2 million in stakes from 42 starts with four wins, five seconds and five thirds. His last race was the Brisbane Cup on June 13, 1994.

Subbie then became a Clerk of the Course horse for 15 years, retiring in June 2008. He continued as an ambassador for Racing Victoria, visiting about 50 primary and secondary schools each year, giving students the unique opportunity of meeting a Melbourne Cup winner.

Subzero is a popular horse among kids and has a product line which includes lunch bags, hats, T-shirts, pencils and drink bottles. Subbie and Salisbury also help to raise funds for charities each year.

NZ Thoroughbred Marketing