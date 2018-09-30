Cross-country heart attack claims 2* eventer Jurta M

Spread the word











Poland’s Baborówko Equestrian Festival has been marred with the death of eventing mare Jurta M, who was euthanised after suffering a heart attack between fences on the CIC2* cross-country on Saturday.

Ridden by Polish rider Jerzy Krukowski, the 11-year-old mare was attended by veterinary and medical services immediately. Krukowski was not injured in the accident.

A Polish-bred thoroughbred mare by Montbard, Jurta M was bred by her owner, Stadnina Koni Moszna.

Krukowski first ride Jurta M at one-star level in 2014.

The Baborówko Equestrian Festival has the highest total amount of prizemoney in the history of eventing in Poland, with riders up to three-star level vying for a total of €100,000. The lion’s share of the prize pool — €80,000 — goes to the CIC3* class, where the winner will receive €25,000. This puts it in the world’s top 10 eventing competitions.

The program of the show consists of four international competitions – CIC3*, CIC2*, CIC1* and, a CIC1*YH for six-year-old horses.