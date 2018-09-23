WEG winners: USA scores team jumping gold

Spread the word











The FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, wrap up this weekend, with individual jumping, vaulting, and driving still to be decided.

In the past few days, team medals have been awarded for jumping, para dressage, and vaulting.

Team Jumping

The USA has taken out the team jumping title at the FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina, but they were chased all the way to the line by a brilliant Swedish side that took silver, while Germany claimed the bronze. It was an epic battle on this final day of the team event, and nothing came easy.

“It was unbelievable! First off, the odds were miniscule that there would be a jump-off for first place … it wasn’t what we were looking for, but the sport doesn’t get any better than this!” said Team USA Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

Out in front as the action began, the Swiss lost their grip when Werner Muff’s 13-fault round with Daimler was followed by elimination for Janika Sprunger when Bacardi VDL crashed through the first fence and then refused to tackle the second on the 14-obstacle course. With six Olympic qualifying places also up for grabs all eyes were also on the minor placings, and in the end the Swiss booked their ticket to Tokyo 2020 when finishing fourth ahead of The Netherlands in fifth and the Australians who pipped the reigning European champions from Ireland for that coveted sixth spot.

It was a roller-coaster ride from start to finish, and it came down to McLain Ward, who needed to go clear for the gold. But the Olympic double-gold medallist faulted at fence seven and suddenly everything changed once again. The USA and Sweden were tied on 20.59 penalties and it would take a jump-off to separate them.

But Ward who won it for them too, with a scorching last-to-go run with the grey mare Clinta. Both teams produced three clear rounds against the clock but Ward’s gallop through the timers saw USA post an accumulated time of 100.67 while the Swedes were two seconds slower.

Full result

Team Para Dressage

The Netherlands ended one of world sport’s longest unbeaten records when they were crowned champions in Team competition of the Para-Dressage at Tryon.

Great Britain had won every Paralympic, World and European Team Gold medal in the sport’s history, but an inspired Dutch team halted that imperious run at Tryon Stadium.

The Dutch quartet of Rixt van der Horst, Sanne Voets, Nicole den Dulk and Frank Hosmar thwarted a resilient British challenge to finish top on a score of 223.957%.

The British team – Sophie Wells, Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker and Erin Orford – took second on 222.957%, with the Bronze medal going to Germany’s team of Regine Mispelkamp, Steffen Zeibig, Elke Philipp and Dr Angelika Trabert on 219.001%. All three countries also secured qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In collecting a team silver, Pearson became the most decorated Para-Dressage rider in FEI World Equestrian Games history, gaining a seventh podium finish to add to his six previous gold medals.

Full result

Team Vaulting

Germany won gold in the first ever Vaulting Team Championship at the FEI World Equestrian Gamesn.

The first medals were awarded for the inaugural Nations Team Vaulting Championship which debuted to astounding success and acclaim. Adding fire to the Games, the competition provided the perfect showcase of the evolution and expansion of FEI Vaulting worldwide.

Nine nations lined up to represent in this ground-breaking competition. The German team of Kristina Boe, Jannik Heiland and the German Squad – Team Norka des VV Koeln-Dunnewald – collectively excelled, posting breath-taking scores to take top honours.

It was their flawless delivery that sealed the deal with Kristina Boe posting 8.500, Jannik Heiland 8.986 and Team Germany delivering a breath-taking 9.016, for a cumulative total of 26.502.

Only sheer perfection from Team Germany would secure the gold medal after Team Switzerland, comprising of Nadja Büttiker (8.489), Lukas Heppler (8.516) and the Swiss squad (8.828) mounted their assault on the leader board, amassing 25.833 points. Their intricate, dynamic transitions not enough to stop team Germany from taking the top step on the podium, the Swiss finishing in silver medal position.

Team Austria took third place. Katharina Luschin, Lisa Wild and the squad from Wildegg (25.371) fought off tough competition from the Italian team, which finished in fourth on 25.065.

Full result