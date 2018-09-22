Performance horse expert new president of lead British equine vet body

Spread the word











German-born veterinarian Renate Weller has been appointed President of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) for 2018-19, taking over the role from Jon Pycock at the end of BEVA’s annual Congress last week.

A professor for comparative biomechanics and imaging at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) in London and the new Director of Veterinary Education at CVS Group, Weller graduated from the University of Munich and has subsequently studied and worked in the US, Germany and the UK. She was a senior clinical research scholar in large animal diagnostic imaging at the RVC, competed a Dr.Vet.Med thesis at the Institute of Veterinary Anatomy in Munich on a comparison of different imaging modalities in the diagnosis of head disorders in the horse, and completed a PhD in the RVC’s Structure and Motion Laboratory investigating the effect of conformation on locomotor biomechanics in the horse.

Weller splits her time at the RVC between clinical work, teaching and research. She has a special interest in how locomotor biomechanics relate to performance and risk of injury. She has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and has written 10 book chapters in her field of expertise. She is a highly sought-after speaker at national and international meetings.

In October 2018 Weller will take up the newly created position of Director of Veterinary Education for CVS Group plc. Her role will be to develop and deliver educational and clinical training strategies for vets and nurses within the company.

During her presidency Weller intends to embrace the fact that equine vets belong to an international profession and are part of an international community, all working for the common cause that is the health of the horse. She is also looking forward to launching BEVA’s new career coaching initiative.

“We are part of a wonderful but challenging profession and our new career coaching enterprise will provide peer-to-peer support, giving members access to help with career planning,” Weller said.

“I am excited to have played a formative role in developing this important service and to be at BEVA’s helm when it is rolled out to our members.”