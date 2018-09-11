Meet horse racing’s latest “blue-eyed boy”

Spread the word











Thoroughbred racing in the US has a colorful new standout in the striking colt Southern Phantom.

The bay son of Bodemeister is from the plain bay mare Out For Revenge, who has no white markings at all.

He has one blue eye and one brown, the tip of his tail is white, he has stockings past his knees and hocks, and a belly patch. And he already has a legion of fans on his Facebook page.

Southern Phantom got his name in a competition run by Blood Horse magazine when he was born. The name refers to his trainer Eric Guillot’s Southern Equine Stables, and the Phantom of the Opera.

So far, Southern Phantom has had only three races, notching up a third place in one and fifths in the other two.

Guillot, of Midway, Kentucky, said Southern Phantom had to wear sunblock when he’s out in the paddock as his pale skin is so sensitive.

Even if his race career doesn’t pan out, Guillot said he had plenty of takers lining up to have him as a stallion or sport horse prospect.

“I think he’s going to be all right. He’s getting better,” Guillot told CNN. “I don’t know if he’s a superstar, but he’s gonna be OK.”