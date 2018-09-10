Free online course: How prepared are you for an equine emergency?

Spread the word











South Australian equine advocacy group Horse SA has made available a free online course to raise safety awareness when working at incidents involving horses.

“Incidents Involving Large Animals” is a 30-minute course aimed at everyone who works with horses, including businesses and clubs.

It makes the point that “You will meet and try to work calmly with a horse on what is possibly the worst day of their life!,” before providing the steps to take a systematic approach to planning, training and reviewing preparation for incidents. These may include a workplace accident, and incident at an event, or a natural disaster.

“An animal-centred approach means that animal welfare considerations are a high priority. A similar analogy to a veterinarian working with a team of people to assist a horse involved in an incident is a paramedic at a road crash rescue. The paramedic keeps a focus on the human patient while working as part of an emergency services rescue crew.”

The course can be taken here, and a certificate of completion is emailed at the end of the course, with the Horse SA Planning Tool also available to download.