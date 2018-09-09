Heady days of high prices a memory for Pride of Poland arabian horse sale

Spread the word











Some 32 horses went under the hammer at this year’s incarnation of the former Pride of Poland arabian sale, with 17 horses selling at both the 49th Janów Podlaski auction and the Summer Sale.

Top price was for Parmana, who was sold for €180,000 to Israel. Bred and sold by Michałów Stud, the 10-year-old mare is by Al Maraan and from Palmira (Monogramm x Palestra). Her damline traces to the famous Rodania, from Crabbet Park.

The nest highest price was achieved by Pilarosa (Al Adeed al Shaqab x Pipi), who sold to the Czech Republic for €133,000.

Auction director Maciej Paweł Grzechnik said organisers were pleased with the final result, “though it could always be a bit better.”

“However both the situation on Arabian horse markets worldwide, as well as the constant attempts of torpedoing the Janów Sale, do not help in achieving success. That’s why we are happy that as many as 17 horses found buyers.

“I want to stress that the weight of the auction was placed solely on the shoulders of the three state studs, also in terms of finances. We have greatly limited costs in comparison to past editions.”

At the Summer Sale, the top-priced lot was Michałów’s Prosaria, who sold to the UAE for €35,000.

The overall result of both auctions, Pride of Poland – 49th Janów Podlaski Auction and the Summer Sale, was €734,000.

The year 2015 set new price records: A buyer from Saudi Arabia offered €1.4 million for a Janów-bred mare, Pepita (Ekstern x Pepesza) and the highest price for a mare of private breeding was achieved by Falborek Arabians’ Wasa (WH Justice x Waresa), exported to Qatar for €252,000.

But controversy has dogged the sale since 2016, when the arabian scene in Poland was thrown into chaos after three high-ranking arabian horse figures in Poland were fired from their posts following a change of government.

Pride of Poland sale organisers terminated their contract with state-owned stud farms Janów Podlaski and Michałów, and the contract was taken over by Poznań International Fair (MTP) in cooperation with Janów Podlaski Stud.

In 2016, of 31 horses on auction, 16 were sold for nearly €1.3 million, with a mare named Sefora going under the hammer for €300,000.

The 2017 sale was muted with only five horses selling. Champion three-year-old mare Prunella fetched the highest price of €150,000, going to a Czech buyer. Then, 24 mares and a stallion were up for auction, but bidding on 19 did not reach the reserve price.

Pride of Poland – 49th Janów Podlaski Auction

Lot 1. Foggita – €56,000 – Poland

Lot 3. Pilarosa – €133,000 – Czech Republic

Lot 5. Perika – €15,000 – Israel

Lot 6. Parmana – €180,000 – Israel

Lot 8. Esima – €65,000 – Saudi Arabia

Lot 12. Elbera – €52,000 – Belgium

Summer Arabian Horse Sale 2018

Lot S/1. Prosaria – €35,000 – UAE

Lot S/2. Polka – €31,000 – Romania

Lot S/5. Elfontana – €11,000 – UAE

Lot S/6. Elawira – €32,000 – Belgium

Lot S/11. Anawa – €23,000 – Saudi Arabia

Lot S/13. Wieża Nimf – €22,000 – Poland

Lot S/15. Cenobia – €15,000 – Poland

Lot S/17. Parimala – €11,000 – Mongolia

Lot S/18. Binduga – €21,000 – no information (purchased by agent)

Lot S/19. Perla – €21,000 – Mongolia

Lot S/20. Milian – €11,000 – Mongolia