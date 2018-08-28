Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Using electric cardioversion, the horse's heart is brought back into the right rhythm with targeted electric shocks. 
Health Latest News 

New “shock treatment” at the heart of equine atrial fibrillation

Mark Andrews 571 Views 0 Comments
Spread the word
  • 19
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Electrodes are placed by catheter for the shocks to be administered directly to the heart. © Vetmeduni Vienna
Using transvenous electric cardioversion, electrodes are placed by catheter for the shocks to be administered directly to the heart to correct atrial fibrillation. © Vetmeduni Vienna

A promising new treatment in Austria for atrial fibrillation in horses is using targeted electric shocks administered via catheter directly to the heart.

Irregularities of heart rhythm may impact performance, and conditions such as atrial fibrillation, with uncoordinated muscle contractions, result in reduced cardiovascular efficiency. Transvenous electric cardioversion is a routinely applied therapeutic options in humans, and it is now available for horses at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna.

Traditionally, treatment for atrial fibrillation was based on medication with quinidine sulphate. Although often effective, it may be associated with a high risk of side effects.

Researchers found that Transvenous electric cardioversion has a higher success rate and a lower risk of side effects compared to drug treatment. 
Researchers found that Transvenous electric cardioversion has a higher success rate and a lower risk of side effects compared to drug treatment. © Vetmeduni Vienna

“In transvenous electrical cardioversion, surges are administered directly to the heart to reorient the confused atrial conduction,” said Jessica Cavalleri, head of the Equine Internal Medicine department.

Special catheters, which can measure blood pressure, are used to introduce the electrodes to the heart. Pressure differences between the pulmonary artery, right atrium and right ventricle help confirm the electrodes are correctly placed.

An ultrasound scan is also used to visualize the catheter in the heart.

Before the horse is finally placed under general anaesthesia, the position of the electrodes is once again checked by means of an X-ray image.

The many control measures are an important safeguard, adds veterinarian Dr Hannah Jung.

The horse is then given a first shock under general anaesthesia. Further pulses are given, as necessary. With each shock the current is gradually increased. Values of up to 360 Joules may be required.

The exact timing is important so that no dangerous cardiac arrhythmias are triggered.

Once the heart rhythm reverts to normal, the horse is kept under anaesthesia for a short period of time and then allowed to wake up.

The animal then remains in the clinic for three more days for monitoring. After a rest period of four weeks, a further inspection is carried out. Training can then usually resume.

In contrast to drug treatment, Cavalleri reports that the success rate is slightly higher and the risk of side effects is lower.

Using electric cardioversion, the horse's heart is brought back into the right rhythm with targeted electric shocks. 
Using electric cardioversion, the horse’s heart is brought back into the right rhythm with targeted electric shocks. © Vetmeduni Vienna

Equine Science Update

  • 19
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

You May Also Like

Bureau to remove up to 50 horses because of drought

Horsetalk.co.nz 2

Award winners honoured by FEI

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

New network to help horses in need

Horsetalk.co.nz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *