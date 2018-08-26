Hay, hay: Horses prefer steamed or dry to soaked, study finds

Spread the word















Early findings in a Canadian study into steaming and soaking hay has found that horses prefer dry or steamed hay over soaked.

Soaking and steaming hay are two commonly used methods for managing hay, especially for horses with certain health conditions, like insulin resistance or non-infectious respiratory disease. Soaking hay significantly reduces water-soluble carbohydrates (WSCs), while steaming conserve, WSC content.

Equine Guelph is funding research at the University of Guelph to address essential questions about the effects of such hay treatments, and provide answers for horse owners and veterinarians alike.

The first arm of the study addresses the nutrient content of the hay. Many horse owners steam or soak hay to reduce its non-structural carbohydrate (NCS), including water-soluble carbohydrates (WSCs), as a high dietary intake of these carbohydrates can be detrimental to some horses. Similar research has been undertaken in Britain, but as the hay there has a different composition, the Canadian scientists needed to know if the same results would be found when using Ontario hay. They collected samples from hay before and after steaming or soaking, and analyzed the nutrient content of the samples.

The second arm of the study extends the nutrient content work, where soaking and steaming hay have been shown to have different effects on the WSC content of hay. Certain types of WSC, like simple sugars, can quickly affect a horse’s blood sugar concentrations, because of how quickly they are absorbed from the digestive system. Since the scientists expected that the soaked, steamed, and dry hays would have different amounts of WSC, they wanted to see if feeding the different hay treatments to horses would have a different effect on horses’ blood sugar responses. To do this, researchers teamed up with a local racing stable, fed racehorses either soaked, steamed or dry hay, and tested their blood for several hours afterwards to monitor their blood sugar response (also known as the glycaemic response).

The third arm of the study is one that horse owners with picky eaters in their paddocks will be able to appreciate. This arm addresses the behavioural aspects of the research, by investigating whether horses have a preference for steamed, soaked or dry hay. If soaking or steaming changes the nutrient content of hay, then it’s possible the taste of the hay will also be changed. Furthermore, the “mouth-feel” of the hay may be different with different moisture contents. To do this, researchers collaborated with the same local racing stable. Horses were stalled, and hay bags containing the different hay treatments were placed into each stall. The horse’s behaviour (e.g. how much time was spent investigating and eating at each bag), and the hay intakes, were recorded.

The research team is working on an analysis of their findings, but team member Tiana Owens, a graduate student at the University of Guelph, gave a preliminary update. “Soaking in particular was expected to lower NSC/WSC the most. Steaming has been noted to affect some nutrients in comparison to dry hay but not to the extent that soaking does, hence soaking is the treatment recommended by veterinarians to reduce NSC/WSC of certain hays when feeding horses with insulin-resistance issues,” she said.

“Since athletes have good insulin sensitivity, the racehorses used in this study were able to maintain tight control over their blood sugar levels regardless of the different carbohydrate levels in the hay, indicating this particular perceived benefit of soaking hay is not applicable to these athletic performers. This information, in combination with the knowledge of other nutrients lost when soaking hay should make racehorse owners reconsider the option of steaming their hay in order to better maintain its nutritional integrity. In addition, these horses appeared to prefer steamed hay equally to their normal dry hay, while the soaked hay was a less favoured choice.”

The final results of this study will give horse owners, veterinarians and equine nutritionists insight into how soaking or steaming may affect several factors associated with horse health, and will help build a better evidence base for those making decisions about hay feeding.

The full research team includes Tiana G. Owens, Madeline Barnes, Vanessa Gargano, Wilfredo D. Mansilla, Katrina Merkies and Anna K. Shoveller.