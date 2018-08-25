Jonty Evans back in UK, “humbled by support” from well-wishers

Spread the word















Injured eventing rider Jonty Evans has spoken out for the first time since an accident on June 3 in Ireland that left him in intensive care for several weeks with a head injury.

Evans has made good progress in recent weeks, his family says, and he was passed fit to make the journey home to Britain on Monday.

Back home, the Welsh-born rider who represents Ireland said he had been “humbled by all the support I have received and all the help I have been given by the staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals”.

He continued: “I would especially like to mention Ciaran and Emily Glynn at Killossery, and my family Maggie Evans, Arthur Griffiths and Hannah Evans for their support. I am by no means out of the woods, but intend to keep trying.”

Evans continued to receive physiotherapy and rehabilitation support from the medical teams at the Connolly Hospital, Dublin, following his fall from Cooley Rorkes Drift at the Tattersalls Horse Trials in Ireland, and will continue his rehabilitation at a specialist neuro unit.

“The medical team continues to advise that Jonty remain in a quiet and calm environment, and to keep visitors strictly to a minimum. His recovery will take a significant period of time but the long-term outlook is encouraging,” his family said.

They said they were grateful for the medical treatment and care he received from Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals, the support from the David Foster Injured Riders Fund, as well as the continued best wishes from all Jonty’s friends, colleagues and supporters.