Gut risks arising from NSAID use in horses highlighted in study

Spread the word















The risks of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) triggering problems in horses due to upsetting the balance of bacteria in the gut have been highlighted in an American study.

NSAIDs are routinely used in both veterinary and human medicine.

Gastrointestinal injuries have been linked to NSAID use in horses. Evidence suggests the drugs induce a gastrointestinal microbial imbalance in the gut, a condition known as dysbiosis, in both animals and people.

In horses, as in people, changes in the gastrointestinal microbiota have been linked to an array of both intestinal and non-intestinal diseases

However, it was unknown whether a particular subset of these drugs, known as cyclooxygenase (COX)-2-selective NSAIDs, induced dysbiosis, or if this problem occurred in horses given any class of NSAIDs.

Texas A&M University researcher Canaan Whitfield-Cargile and his colleagues set out to determine whether the composition and diversity of the fecal microbiota in adult horses were altered by NSAID use, and whether these effects differed between non–selective and COX-2-selective NSAIDs.

Twenty-five healthy adult horses were randomly assigned to one of three groups. One group of 10 horses received the NSAID phenylbutazone, 10 received firocoxib (which is the only FDA-approved COX-2-selective NSAID available in the US for use in horses), and five served as controls.

Treatments were continued for 10 days.

Fecal samples were collected every five days for 25 days. DNA was extracted from the feces to determine the composition of the microbiota.

Predictably, the fecal microbiota profile of the control group remained stable over time.

However, both the phenylbutazone and firocoxib groups showed a decrease in diversity. Alteration of the microbiota profiles was most pronounced at day 10, the study team reported in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

The evidence indicated that use of both non-selective and selective COX inhibitors resulted in temporary alterations of the fecal microbiota and inferred metagenome.

The authors said the changes to the gut microbiota induced by NSAIDs were clinically relevant because such alterations have been associated with several important diseases of horses, including colic, colitis, gut infections and laminitis.

Discussing their findings, they said: “Here, we show for the first time that clinically relevant duration and dosages of NSAIDs result in a transient dysbiosis of the fecal microbiota of healthy, adult horses.

“Importantly, we have demonstrated similar effects of non-selective and COX-2-selective NSAIDs on the equine microbiota.”

These changes, they said, were primarily characterized by loss of members of the Firmicutes phylum, specifically the family Lachnospiraceae and, to a lesser extent, the families Clostridiacea and Ruminococcacaea.

“NSAIDs,” they continued, “are among the most frequently administered classes of medications in equine health care.

“Given the frequency of use of this class of medication, understanding their impact on the equine microbiota is clinically important because alteration of the equine gastrointestinal microbiota has been linked to inflammatory diseases including colitis and laminitis.”

The harmful effects of NSAIDs on the equine gut are well-recognized, they added.

The current thinking was that COX-2-selective NSAIDs should be safer for the equine gut. “Our findings suggest that, in horses, both selective and non-selective COX inhibitors result in a similar dysbiosis although the clinical significance of this dysbiosis remains unclear.”

The way in which NSAIDs caused dysbiosis was unknown, they noted.

“The clinical significance of the NSAID-induced dysbiosis remains elusive.

“While the horses enrolled in this study exhibited no signs of illness, based on daily physical examination, there was no attempt made to document injury to the gastrointestinal tract.

“The types of bacteria altered by NSAIDs in this study have been linked to disease in horses. Specifically, members of the family Lachnospiraceae were higher in healthy horses than in horses with colitis.”

The scientists said that while the sample size in their study was relatively modest, it nevertheless represented the largest and only study examining the effects of NSAID administration on the fecal microbiota of horses.

They said that deciphering the complex interaction of NSAIDs, the host, and the microbiota in both equine health and disease was the focus of ongoing and future work.

The full study team comprised Canaan Whitfield-Cargile, Ana Chamoun-Emanuelli, Noah Cohen, Lauren Richardson annd Hannah Dockery, all from Texas A&M University; and Nadim Ajami, from the Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, Texas.

Whitfield-Cargile CM, Chamoun-Emanuelli AM, Cohen ND, Richardson LM, Ajami NJ, Dockery HJ (2018) Differential effects of selective and non-selective cyclooxygenase inhibitors on fecal microbiota in adult horses. PLoS ONE 13(8): e0202527. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0202527

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.