Abandoned, near-death foal now a showring champion

A tiny abandoned foal who was found close to death and unable to stand has been transformed into a showring champion.

Frodo was crowned Rescue Pony Champion after winning two classes at Britain’s national showing event Equifest last weekend. In October 2014 he was found in freezing temperatures in a field in Cheshire, with a group of horses who had been left without adequate food, water or protection from the bitter conditions.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer Rachel Andrews found Frodo almost hidden from view laid amongst a pile of mouldy hay.

Frodo was tiny and incredibly weak, suffering from worms, a terrible lice infestation and he didn’t have the strength to stand. Rachel described the frozen foal as looking little different to a carcass.

After repeated attempts to trace his owner Rachel removed Frodo with assistance from the RSPCA and the police, and took him to World Horse Welfare Penny Farm.

Round-the-clock veterinary care and dedicated work from the team at the farm helped him to make a full recovery and now at the age of four, Frodo is completely unrecognisable.

Ridden by World Horse Welfare Groom Nicolle Walmsley, Frodo’s first trip to Equifest was a big success, and his wins were popular with the huge crowds.

“Frodo’s transformation in less than four years since he arrived as a tiny foal who was so weak he couldn’t even support his own weight, is truly amazing,” said World Horse Welfare Penny Farm Centre Manager Fran Williamson.

“He was rehomed as a youngster where he developed his ground work and education before recently returning to Penny Farm to be backed to ride. He has taken everything in his stride and it is hard to believe that he was once very close to death’s door.

“Frodo’s incredible recovery is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team who cared for him at Penny Farm and we couldn’t be prouder to see this once frozen foal now crowned Champion.”