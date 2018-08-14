Track experience crucial to development of new racing fans, delegates told

Spread the word















The track experience is crucial to developing new racing fans, key figures in the American thoroughbred industry have been told.

Delegates attending the annual Jockey Club Round Table in Saratoga Springs were presented with the findings of the latest analysis of the industry by the management consultancy McKinsey & Company.

Dan Singer, leader of the global sports and gaming practice for McKinsey & Company, and Mike Salvaris, a senior external advisor for the firm, focused on four key areas of potential fan development in their report, commissioned by the Jockey Club.

Singer noted the importance of the track experience in developing new fans.

More than 60% of racing fans say that the most significant driver was their friends or relatives taking them to the track.

“Other major league sports have dramatically raised the bar on the game-day experience, with amenities such as nightclubs, bars that allow social viewing of the game, and non-stop interstitial entertainment,” Singer told delegates to the conference, attended by about 300 people.

“We believe it is imperative for the future of racing that the industry innovate and upgrade the track experience in the major population centers.”

Turning to digital fan development and engagement, Salvaris said horse racing’s online engagement on social media platforms lagged compared to other major sports. He said racing needed to do a better job of capturing fan data from social media to create targeted, personalized digital marketing campaigns.

Singer led a discussion with Chris Pollak, head of sales strategy and operations for Google, who discussed how Google can be used to identify and learn about potential customers as well as strategies for effectively marketing to customers. Knowing a customer’s digital footprint aids in the marketing process.

“Understand your audience and break it down into specific segments by their interests, and speak to them based on their interests,” Pollak told delegates. “Be authentic, consistent, and experiment and learn relentlessly, every day. Be specific in what your objectives are.”

Salvaris touched on the usefulness of advanced analytics in areas such as race scheduling, takeout rates, simplifying handicapping, and adjusting trainer metrics to encourage increased entries and fuller fields.

Based on McKinsey’s data, he advocated for racetracks to experiment with lower takeout rates for win, place, and show pools.

“We think [our] initial analysis makes a case for tracks to experiment with lower takeout rates for win/place/show pools, recognizing that it could take 6-12 months for bettors to adjust to new takeout rates,” Salvaris said.

“In the short term, lowering takeout rates may simply lower revenue for the track and purse, with the ultimate gain in handle coming a year or more later.”

Singer closed the McKinsey portion of the Round Table with an examination of the potential effects of the legalization of sports betting on horse racing.

He identified the need for racing to be cross-sold to sports bettors, innovation in the betting experience, and the introduction of fixed-odds wagering at American racetracks.

“The argument for fixed odds is that virtually all sports bets are fixed odds, and therefore sports bettors are accustomed to locking in their odds at the time they place the bet,” Singer said.

“Although pari-mutuel betting has significant advantages for the race book, many horse bettors dislike the odds changes that can happen in pari-mutuel, especially big moves in the odds just before, or even after, the race has started.

“The experience of Australia and the UK, which offer pari-mutuel betting in parallel with fixed-odds betting, suggests that bettors prefer fixed-odds when they have a choice.”

Jockey Club chairman Stuart Janney III said his organization would look to support several industry initiatives in an effort to improve the sport and foster fan development.

Following McKinsey’s findings and recommendations, Janney said the club’s board of stewards had approved further investigation into several projects:

Develop plans to consider becoming a track owner, lessor or partner when a racing venue is imperiled.

Develop a capital improvement grant fund for high-definition conversion.

Expand America’s Best Racing into a fully fledged digital media services company.

Further invest in live racing on national television.

Fund a permanent office of race day scheduling.

Advocate for tracks to experiment with decreased win, place, and show takeout rates.

Partner to fund a US pilot project for single pool betting.

Promote cross-marketing of sports betting and betting on horse racing

Lobby for a fixed odds betting pilot project.

“For a long time, we have consistently and comprehensively engaged on issues whenever the industry was at need,” Janney said.

“The Jockey Club has – and will – be there for the industry.”

The Jockey Club’s president and chief operating officer James Gagliano, had earlier previewed McKinsey’s presentation with an analysis of the changes seen in the thoroughbred industry since McKinsey’s similar study in 2011.

The main trends mentioned by Gagliano included the shift in national betting toward races of higher quality, an increased share of betting coming through advance deposit wagering platforms, the growth of computer-assisted wagering, and improved public perception.

Simon Bazalgette, group chief executive of The Jockey Club in Britain, also spoke to delegates.

“If we want racing to sustain, grow, and, ideally, thrive in the future in countries like the US and the UK, and others all around the world, we must find ways to give more people a reason to care about it as a sport, and not just a day out or something to bet on,” Bazalgette said.

“We are up against global players such as football, Olympic sport, and F1, along with locally popular sports, leisure and entertainment properties. Can we do more together to promote racing in a globally connected world where people can access content anywhere? Can we work collaboratively to address the challenges we all face? I think the answer needs to be ‘yes’.”

Bazalgette detailed his organization’s latest work to elevate the customer experience at its racecourses and growing the customer base.

Its efforts focus on making significant investments in facilities and a more data-led approach to attract the British public to attend the races, and its longer-term efforts to convert more people into fans of the sport.

To meet this goal, it is investing in initiatives such as targeted digital content, a team racing concept, street races in major cities, loyalty programs, and championing diversity among the fans, talent and its workforce.