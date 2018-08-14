Saddle reflocking: Be aware of what lies beneath

Spread the word















Adjustments to muscular changes can be made via adjusting the wool flocking on a regular schedule.”

The ones who state what they think is true, rarely provide evidence. We instead question traditional as well as unproven beliefs, in the light of new knowledge. We provide, paraphrasing Paul Graham (Seven levels of a disagreement hierarchy), a pin for popping such balloons.

Under the skin, lies the cutaneous trunci. The muscle covers the entire body. It is the muscle that the horse shakes to remove a fly. Superficially, the muscle is closely adherent to the dermis. Just under the skin, the superficial fascia contains extensive fat deposits.

The thought of “liberating the shoulders’ is over exploited. Properly placed, the saddle does cover, without nuisance, the caudal part of the trapezius.

Moving the saddle too far back does induces abnormal pressure on the thoracic vertebrae behind the wither.

Indeed, if one wants to place the saddle behind the trapezius thoracis, they will have to place the saddle much farther back.

The saddle needs to fit the lateroflexions, transversal rotations and dorso-ventral flexions that these muscles create.

The stability of the saddle, the capacity of the saddle to remain stable whatever the horse’s move, the accuracy of the saddle and therefore the absence of shifts or any movements distorting the precise relation between the horse’s thoracolumbar spine and the rider’s vertebral column, is what saddle fitting is about.