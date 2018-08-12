Hundreds of volcano-hit horses helped in Guatemala

Spread the word















More than 300 working equines affected by June’s Fuego volcano eruptions in Guatemala have been helped out by donors from Britain and the USA who raised several thousands of dollars.

The Fuego volcano erupted on June 3 and again on June 6. At present, 121 people are believed to have died as a result of the eruptions, with an estimated 1.7 million people affected in total.

Many areas experienced a severe loss in crops such as corn, beans and fruits, in addition to contaminated water. Equines were also reported to be suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration.

Thanks to a public appeal in the UK and USA, Brooke and its sister organisation Brooke USA was able to provide food, water and emergency veterinary treatment to horses, donkeys, and mules living in the areas worst affected by the eruptions.

A grant of £13,166 ensured that Brooke, through its partner ESAP, successfully provided aid to 10 communities within the designated ‘hot zone’ for one month. This meant that Brooke was able to help 1590 families and nearly 30,000 animals, including poultry, cattle and pigs.

Throughout the process, ESAP worked with the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Coordination Office for Disaster Reduction and the disaster response arm of World Animal Protection, enabling them to enter a further eight communities.

At the end of July, ESAP was granted an extra £7428 for a further 2 weeks’ work in the region. This extension allowed them to work with the Ministry of Agriculture on creating long-term plans for the response to future natural disasters.

Brooke, through its partner ESAP, has worked in Guatemala since 2006. One of the most populated countries in Latin America, horses, donkeys and mules are relied upon heavily to transport products such as corn, beans, and wood, as well as for carrying water from wells to homes.